From left, Nick Malyan, Redhills, Sud Basu, Ensemble 84, Paulina Malefane, Isango Ensemble, and Mark Donford May, Ensemble 84 and Isango Ensemble, stand in front of the Horden Lodge banner at Horden Methodist Church in Horden, Peterlee.

Castle Eden Methodist Circuit is inviting its Horden Methodist Church congregation to attend services elsewhere within the circuit to allow Ensemble ‘84 to use the church as the base for its new theatre group.

Ensemble ‘84, led by Mark Dornford-May, aims to create inclusive productions that reflect the diverse communities of County Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark said: "Ensemble ’84's decision to establish our base at Horden Methodist Church is rooted in our belief in the transformative power of community-driven art.”

Methodist minister The Reverend Bev Hollings said: “This partnership represents a significant milestone for Horden Methodist Church and the wider

community.

"By welcoming Ensemble ‘84 into our space, we are supporting the arts and ensuring our church's continued use for generations.”