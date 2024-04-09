Castle Eden Methodist group announces new partnership to safeguard future of Horden Methodist Church
Castle Eden Methodist Circuit is inviting its Horden Methodist Church congregation to attend services elsewhere within the circuit to allow Ensemble ‘84 to use the church as the base for its new theatre group.
Ensemble ‘84, led by Mark Dornford-May, aims to create inclusive productions that reflect the diverse communities of County Durham.
Mark said: "Ensemble ’84's decision to establish our base at Horden Methodist Church is rooted in our belief in the transformative power of community-driven art.”
Methodist minister The Reverend Bev Hollings said: “This partnership represents a significant milestone for Horden Methodist Church and the wider
community.
"By welcoming Ensemble ‘84 into our space, we are supporting the arts and ensuring our church's continued use for generations.”
The church will still host baptisms, weddings, funerals and services during major Christian festivals such as Christmas and Easter.