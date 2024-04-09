Castle Eden Methodist group announces new partnership to safeguard future of Horden Methodist Church

Church leaders have announced a new partnership to safeguard a Methodist church and its use as a community centre.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Apr 2024, 16:57 BST
From left, Nick Malyan, Redhills, Sud Basu, Ensemble 84, Paulina Malefane, Isango Ensemble, and Mark Donford May, Ensemble 84 and Isango Ensemble, stand in front of the Horden Lodge banner at Horden Methodist Church in Horden, Peterlee.From left, Nick Malyan, Redhills, Sud Basu, Ensemble 84, Paulina Malefane, Isango Ensemble, and Mark Donford May, Ensemble 84 and Isango Ensemble, stand in front of the Horden Lodge banner at Horden Methodist Church in Horden, Peterlee.
Castle Eden Methodist Circuit is inviting its Horden Methodist Church congregation to attend services elsewhere within the circuit to allow Ensemble ‘84 to use the church as the base for its new theatre group.

Ensemble ‘84, led by Mark Dornford-May, aims to create inclusive productions that reflect the diverse communities of County Durham.

Mark said: "Ensemble ’84's decision to establish our base at Horden Methodist Church is rooted in our belief in the transformative power of community-driven art.”

Methodist minister The Reverend Bev Hollings said: “This partnership represents a significant milestone for Horden Methodist Church and the wider

community.

"By welcoming Ensemble ‘84 into our space, we are supporting the arts and ensuring our church's continued use for generations.”

The church will still host baptisms, weddings, funerals and services during major Christian festivals such as Christmas and Easter.

