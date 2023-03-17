News you can trust since 1877
Ceremonial Mayor organises race night in aid of Hartlepool charities

Hartlepool’s Ceremonial Mayor is inviting people to join him at a charity race night to help raise vital funds for local charities.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:36 GMT

Councillor Brian Cowie, of the Headland and Harbour Ward, is holding the event at Hartlepool Cricket Club, in Park Drive, on Tuesday, April 18, from 7pm.

Councillor Cowie said: “I hope people will join me for what promises to be a fun evening."

He added: “As well as backing some winners in the races, there will be an opportunity to win some great tombola and raffle prizes.”

Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brian Cowie, and Mayoress, Councillor Veronica Nicholson.
All funds raised on the evening will go to the Mayor’s chosen charities, Alice House Hospice and Miles for Men/Walk for Women.

There will also be a performance by Pink Lemonade, a girl band from Miss Toni’s Academy of Music and Performing Arts.

Tickets are £12 per person and include a pie and pea supper.

To purchase a ticket, email [email protected] or call (01429) 523702/523704.

