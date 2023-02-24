Pink Lemonade, who formed three years ago at Miss Toni’s Academy of Music & Performing Arts, are hosting a charity performance on Saturday, March 4, at the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road.

The event is taking place at 5.45pm in aid of Young Minds UK, which is a charity that provides advice and support to young people suffering with their mental health.

Pink Lemonade is a four piece girl band from the North East featuring 14-year-old Amelia Nixon, Lillie Brown, Imo Burton and Lois Watt.

Pink Lemonade from left: Lillie Brown, Lois Watt, Imo Burton and Amelia Nixon.

Toni Parker-Harvey, owner of Miss Toni's Academy of Music & Performing Arts, said: "They are quite well known in the region and they have done a lot of work for charities in the past.”

She added: “They have been compared to the North East’s Little Mix.”

Pink Lemonade has performed at events across the region including Hartlepool’s fireworks show in November 2022 and Hartlepool’s waterfront festival in July 2022.

The girl band has also recently featured in a fundraising night hosted by girl band Khalysis to raise money for War Child UK and another to raise money for the Anthony Nolan charity, which is a charity that focuses on leukaemia and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Pink Lemonade clockwise from top left: Imo Burton, Amelia Nixon, Lillie Brown and Lois Watt.

Speaking about their decision to focus on Young Mind’s UK, Toni said: “Mental health in children is becoming really important now. It is really something someone should be speaking about.”

The performance will follow just weeks after Children’s Mental Health Week, which ran from February 6-12, focused on the importance of mental health support from a young age.

With 75% of mental illnesses starting before the age of 18, there is a growing need to support young people from an early age.

A spokesperson from Young Minds UK said: “This is so exciting. We couldn't be more grateful for your support.”

Toni said: “Due to so many people taking an interest in the upcoming show, we are looking at putting on a smaller show perhaps earlier in the day.”

The Victorian Gothic style theatre seats 404 people and is expected to be a sold-out event.