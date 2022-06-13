Chance to remember lost dads and father figures with Hartlepool funeral directors

Mason’s Funeral Directors, in Park Road, is inviting the community to write a message for a father who is no longer around on their dedicated memorial tree.

They are also giving away seeds for people to plant a living memorial of a loved one.

It follows the great response Mason’s received for its similar campaign for Mother’s Day.

Mason's memorial tree for Father's Day.

Father’s Day this year falls on Sunday, June 19.

Julia Masshedar, funeral service arranger at Mason’s, which is part of Dignity, said: “We hope that by doing this, we will help people in our local community remember their dads or father figures and hopefully bring some comfort this Father’s Day.

“We’ve also created a special and poignant window display that families can use to remember their loved one.”