Frances Connolly, the founder and chief executive of The PFC Trust, met with fundraising managers and staff to discuss the current challenges they are facing because of the cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills and to understand how the trust can help the hospice.

During the visit, Frances took a tour of the hospice and became a member of the Alice House Guild of Patrons, which is a group of local businesses where each pledges a donation of £5,000 each year.

Frances is also exploring a number of fundraising opportunities in collaboration with the hospice and is helping with much-needed resources and renovation work for its patients’ gardens through the Plastic Furniture Company she owns with husband Patrick.

From left to right: Paula Tempest and Julie Hildreth - Alice House Hospice, Frances Connolly, founder and CEO of the PFC Trust, Joe Dunne, treasurer of the PFC Trust and Greg Hildreth, Paula McIver and Julie Gunn from Alice House Hospice.

It comes as 2023 is “expected to be the toughest year” in Alice House’s 43-year history.

It costs more than £3.5m to fund hospice services for one year, with less than 21% of this provided by government funding. It means there is a shortfall of just under £8,000 to be raised every day.

Greg Hildreth, business and communications senior manager at Alice House, said: “We spent a lovely morning with Frances and her immediate warmth towards the hospice was obvious.

"Things got off to a great start when she agreed to become a patron and we are looking forward to seeing the two charities working together to support local people.”

The PFC Trust was founded to improve the lives of people in Hartlepool by celebrating all of the great things that the town has to offer and providing help to those who need it.

Frances added: "It was a privilege to be given a tour of Alice House to get an insight into the incredible work that a charity like that does every day.

"We all know that times are hard for people in these economic times and Alice House needs support on an ongoing basis to keep up the excellent work it does to help the people of Hartlepool.