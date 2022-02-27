Hartlepool Age UK appealing for town's support ahead of International Women's Day
A Hartlepool charity shop is calling on the people to show their support for older women in poorer countries this International Women’s Day.
The Age UK on the town’s Teesbay Retail Park is raising money for the Disaster Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Afghanistan appeal.
And to mark International Women’s Day, visitors to the shop are urging to sign a petition calling on the government to explicitly include older women in plans for international development to ensure that no woman is left behind.
Age UK says globally, older women contribute critical paid and unpaid work.
But in low and middle-income countries, their rights and needs are not recognised or met.
People can help by visiting the Age UK shop before March 8, where customers can scan its petition QR code which links to the government website where the petition is hosted.
Alternatively, find the petition at www.ageinternational.org.uk
The Hartlepool shop is open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.