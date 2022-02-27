Hartlepool Age UK appealing for town's support ahead of International Women's Day

The Age UK on the town’s Teesbay Retail Park is raising money for the Disaster Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Afghanistan appeal.

And to mark International Women’s Day, visitors to the shop are urging to sign a petition calling on the government to explicitly include older women in plans for international development to ensure that no woman is left behind.

Age UK says globally, older women contribute critical paid and unpaid work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age UK charity shop, Tees Bay Retail Park, Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

But in low and middle-income countries, their rights and needs are not recognised or met.

People can help by visiting the Age UK shop before March 8, where customers can scan its petition QR code which links to the government website where the petition is hosted.

Alternatively, find the petition at www.ageinternational.org.uk

The Hartlepool shop is open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.