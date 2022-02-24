Take a walk down memory lane for loved ones with Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice
A walk along the promenade at Seaton Carew will give people a chance to stroll down memory lane and raise money for a good cause.
Alice House Hospice is inviting supporters to join them as they bring back the Memory Stroll event in April.
It had been due to be held last year but had to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions.
The hospice stated: “The Memory Stroll is a wonderful way to join a community of people who want to take some time to remember those who are no longer with us.”
It will be held on Sunday, April 10, at 10am and will start and finish at the New Staincliffe Hotel on Coronation Drive.
The walk itself will take in the promenade and everyone who takes part will receive a commemorative Memory Stroll badge.
Registration is £7.50 per adult, £2.50 per child, while under fives are free.
The event is once again being sponsored by Co-op Funeralcare.
Register at www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/memory-stroll/