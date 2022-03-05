The Hartlepool woman who is making a huge difference in a care home - with her fantastic artwork

Charmaine Twidale, 26, has worked at Hope House as a support worker in the town for five years. She supports adults who have a range of learning disabilities, as well as supporting people with autism.

She said: “Everyone you come across is different.”

But now she has a new role. She is a talented artist who has made all the murals which adorn the walls in the home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charmaine Twidale whose artistic talent is making an impression.

And as well as making a difference at Hope House, it is also helping Charmaine as a therapy for her anxiety.

"I love it,” said Charmaine, who won the Community Champion category in the Best of Hartlepool Awards for her pride and passion in her voluntary work back in 2014.

Charmaine turned to her love of art to help with her anxiety during the pandemic and said it helped to express herself as an artist and as a person.

Her artwork reflects Hartlepool and its countryside and Charmaine said she had tried to make the building look ‘homely’.

Artist Charmaine Twidale holding one of her creations. Picture by FRANK REID

"It has been brilliant for my mental health,” said Charmaine, who added: “Covid was quite tough and my anxiety got quite bad. This has picked my confidence back up. It has really helped.”

Her first mural was put up in the activity room and her art was so good that Hope House – where Charmaine is employed by Cygnet Healthcare – gave her a role of personal artist.

She has painted murals which are around the building and in residents’ flats. Hedgehogs, foxes and other wildlife can be seen in her work.

Her talent means she has now been asked to travel to other units to do her paintings. She has had personal commissions for artwork as well.

Artist Charmaine Twidale whose work has pride of place in a care home.

Jamie Speight, Cygnet's service manager at Hope House, said: “We are delighted that Charmaine’s artistic talent has brightened up the walls at Hope House and we have now also asked her to create more artwork for other Cygnet services, including at our head office in London.

"Creativity brings benefit to people’s wellbeing and the fantastic murals that Charmaine has painted genuinely lift people’s spirits when they see them. We can’t wait to see what she creates next.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Artist Charmaine Twidale proudly shows one of her pieces of artwork. Picture by FRANK REID

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Charmaine Twidale. Picture by FRANK REID

A piece of art created by Charmaine Twidale. Picture by FRANK REID