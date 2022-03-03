Just amazing! Hartlepool people have donated thousands of items - from duvets to medicine - to help war-torn Ukraine
Fantastic! That’s the people of Hartlepool who have given thousands of life-saving items to war-torn Ukraine.
In less than 24 hours, sleeping bags, duvets, blankets and medical supplies have poured in to a town company which volunteered itself as a collection point for donations.
Bosses at Hogg Global Logistics have described the response to an appeal for help earlier this week as ‘absolutely amazing’.
One person ordered £350 of sleeping bags online for the appeal. Another person donated 930 medical items.
In another wonderful gesture, a Hartlepool pensioner turned up at the company and said “let me help you” before spending the whole day as a volunteer. He was one of many to give his free time.
Company director Lyndsay Hogg said: “It has snowballed. People are coming in off the streets. Whole families want to do whatever they can to help.
"It didn’t stop until I left the office at 7pm.”
Organisers now think that the collection is so vast, it will need two trucks to get the donations to the people of Ukraine and items are still pouring in, including offers of money to pay for fuel.
Lyndsay added: “It is emotional. We didn’t realise what an impact it would have. People are tearful and they are thanking us for what we are doing but we are saying to them ‘what are you thanking us for? You are the ones who are making the donations.”
More than 60 people have so far visited Hogg, which is based at the Hartlepower Energy Hub, in Stranton.
The business has also been flooded with phone calls. “We had one Polish woman who called just to say thank you,” said Lyndsay.
"She said ‘you are British and you don’t have to do this’ but I just think we are all human and we are all in this together. When you see television pictures of Ukraine’s men leaving their families to go to war, it is heart wrenching.”
Hogg Global is an international sea, air and road freight firm but its bosses were keen to be the town collection point for a wider North East bid to support people in Ukraine.
The family-run firm has more than 30 years of experience in business and ships goods around the world.
Hogg Global is appealing for first aid goods, bandages, plasters, eye washes and sterile wipes as well as good condition blankets, sleeping bags and quilts.
It stepped in when it heard about the plans of Ferryhill man Rob Tocher who launched the initial plea for donations.
Lyndsay praised the people of Hartlepool and said: “They are absolutely amazing, especially in times of need and at a time that we are all feeling the effects of rising costs of living. People in our town would share their last penny. They are absolutely fantastic.”
People wanting to make donations to Hogg Global Logistics can either visit the company between 10am and 5pm or call 07757 099190.
