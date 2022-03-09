Chinese cooking course helps people in Hartlepool make new friends and find employment
A four-week course is helping people build new skills while getting to know the Chinese cuisine and culture.
The free training course set up by charity Happy Health Hub has been bringing people in Hartlepool together through food.
Every Saturday people on the course learn how to make a tasty Chinese meal from fried rice and spring onion soup to dumplings and spare ribs.
Participants are taught by members of the Chinese community in town and receive a rice cooker they can keep after completing the course.
Organiser Wen Cai Bowman, who is chair of Happy Health Hub, has said the course has been designed to help people find new friends and learn more about Chinese culture, with an opportunity to find employment at a Chinese takeaway after training is finished as well.
The next course will start on Saturday, April 9, in the Orcel Centre, in Wynyard Road.
To find out more about sign up requirements, contact her via [email protected]