Santa Claus will be coming to town before we know it – and plenty of families across Hartlepool are embracing the spirit of the season with their own magic and sparkle.

While we are not yet into December, there are only around five weeks left until Christmas Day arrives. So why not join in with the fun and get into the festive spirit early? Families across town have been doing just that, with many dazzling decorations already visible around Hartlepool.

The lights are twinkling, the baubles shining and the trees standing pride of place in people’s front rooms as we prepare for, what is to many, the most wonderful time of the year.

Hanging on until December for your decs and searching for some ideas for a new Christmas look in 2022? Feast your eyes on our festive round-up from Mail readers and see if anything inspires you for the weeks ahead. Thank you to everyone who contributed a photograph, you can share your own with us on our Facebook page here.

1. Classic combination A beautiful selection of white and silver decorations.

2. Neat and tidy The decorations are up, now it's time to sit back and put your feet up!

3. Santa and his helpers Santa and his helpers unite around the tree.

4. Red and gold The colours of the season.