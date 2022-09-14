The error only came to light when Mr Bell’s wife, Hilda Bell, died and her last wishes were to be buried alongside her husband at Holy Trinity Church, Wingate.

Andrew Selous, the Second Church Estates Commissioner, who answers questions from MPs about Church of England matters, apologised when the case was discussed in the House of Commons earlier this month.

Thomas Bell's son Tom Bell at the plot in Holy Trinity Church, Wingate, where for 17 years the family believed he was buried. Pictures: North News and Pictures.

A “lessons learned” process to avoid such a situation happening again is due to start in October.

Easington MP Grahame Morris said Mr Bell’s coffin has since been found and Mrs Bell was buried with him following an eight-week delay.

Mr Selous said: “This has been a deeply troubling time for the Bell family and I want to pass on my heartfelt apologies for what has happened.

“I am pleased that the issue has been resolved and the lessons learned process begins next month, and I know that the vicar of Holy Trinity Wingate has strongly supported the family during this difficult time.”

Hilda and Thomas Bell. Picture: North News and Pictures.

Mr Morris thanked Mr Selous for his help in the case but said: “Appallingly, however, for 17 years the family – who were my constituents, living in Easington – unknowingly attended the wrong grave and in the process of locating Mr Bell’s coffin several other errors were identified.”

He said improvements were needed to burial records, including digital copies and the introduction of a new process for marking plots after burial.

Mr Selous agreed record keeping was “incredibly important” adding: “The lessons learned inquiry will focus on best practice for all parishes.”

Andrew Selous MP.

The late Mrs Bell bought the plot when Mr Bell died so she could be buried with him.