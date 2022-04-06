Cigar Cigar to perform at HMV store as they celebrate debut album release

Four-piece band Cigar Cigar have released debut 12-track album The Edge of the Conversation on both double vinyl and digital download this month and will mark the occasion with a special performance.

Russell Smith, 42, from Hartlepool, Nick Colman, 27, from Skelton, East Cleveland, and brothers Neil and Mark Brodie, 42, from Middlesbrough, formed the band four years ago and started working on an album two years later.

From left to right: Band members Mark Brodie, Nick Colman, Neil Brodie and Russell Smith.

Now the band will celebrate the launch of the LP with an in-store session at HMV in Darlington on Saturday, April 9, between 2pm and 3pm.

Lead singer Russell said: “The songs take you to places you hoped you’d never visit, as well as the places you never want to leave.

"The mistakes of life are laid bare for all to see, and we really believe we have produced the most honest record we could.”

The band have worked closely with students from The Northern School of Art to produce twelve films to accompany each of the tracks on the LP.

Speaking to the Mail about LP back in February, Russell said that the ongoing element throughout the album is hope.

The singer, who started playing the guitar when he was 13, explained: "It’s almost like a retrospective of life growing up in the North of England in that I always say it takes you to some places that you wish you’d never gone to, but it also takes you to some places you wish you could never leave.

"The ongoing element throughout the whole LP is hope. That no matter how dark and how bad it gets, there is always hope.”

HMV will be stocking limited-edition vinyl versions of the LP from Monday, April 4.

You can listen to six tracks from the album on the band’s website, https://cigarcigarmusic.co.uk/listen/ and follow them on Instagram at cigarcigarmusic.

