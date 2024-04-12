Classical music is here to stay at Seaton Carew and Billingham train stations after deterring anti-social behaviour
Train operator Northern orchestrated a plan to play music inspired by the likes of Beethoven, Mozart and Handel at nine stations in 2022 before it was then introduced at another 26 stations last year as part of trials which aimed to prevent loitering, vandalism and graffiti.
Billingham and Seaton Carew stations were among the 35 stations targeted.
Customers claimed they felt safer at those stations because large groups had stopped gathering there on a regular basis and causing a nuisance, particularly during the school holidays.
The teams which manage the stations play the music at certain times of the day to ensure it has an impact on anti-social behaviour and control the volume so it does not disturb local residents.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re pleased to have found an innovative and effective way of deterring anti-social behaviour.”