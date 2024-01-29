News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Fire Brigade called after abandoned car found torched in Hartlepool field

Cleveland Fire Brigade arrived at a Hartlepool field to find an abandoned car in flames.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Jan 2024, 16:40 GMT
Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 6.30pm on Saturday, January 27, on Cleveland Road, Central Estate, Hartlepool.

One fire engine attended to the abandoned vehicle that has been completely burned out.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “One fire engine attended from Hartlepool. Breathing apparatus was used at the scene. We got the stop message around 19.08pm.”

The Mail has approached Cleveland Police for comment.

