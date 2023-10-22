Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Between October 1 and October 6, 2023, Cleveland Fire Brigade recorded 52 automatic fire alarm incidents, compared to just 18 in the same period in 2022.

Statistics show that between April 2023 and September 2023, the cost of attending 601 automatic fire alarms came to around £400,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Flounders, head of protection at Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: “Fire detection and alarm systems activate as a result of either an increase in heat or the presence of smoke. Unfortunately, they also react to things such as steam, vapes, aerosol sprays and cooking fumes.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Fire Brigade is calling for people to take extra care following a 189& increase in the number of incidents involving automatic fire alarms.