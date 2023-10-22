News you can trust since 1877
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Cleveland Fire Brigade issues warning following significant increase in automatic fire alarm incidents

Cleveland Fire Brigade are calling for people to take extra care following an 189% increase in the number of incidents involving automatic fire alarms since 2022.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 11:50 BST
Between October 1 and October 6, 2023, Cleveland Fire Brigade recorded 52 automatic fire alarm incidents, compared to just 18 in the same period in 2022.

Statistics show that between April 2023 and September 2023, the cost of attending 601 automatic fire alarms came to around £400,000.

Joe Flounders, head of protection at Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: “Fire detection and alarm systems activate as a result of either an increase in heat or the presence of smoke. Unfortunately, they also react to things such as steam, vapes, aerosol sprays and cooking fumes.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade is calling for people to take extra care following a 189& increase in the number of incidents involving automatic fire alarms.
Many of these incidents happen in high rise buildings and sheltered accommodation and can be prevented by cooking using an extractor fan, closing doors between cooking areas, never leaving toasters unattended, ensuring bathrooms have good ventilation and keep smoking and vaping to dedicated smoking areas.

