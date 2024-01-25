Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleveland Fire Brigade has been dealing with the tyre blaze at Seaton Meadows landfill on the outskirts of Hartlepool and Seatn Carew since just after 8am on Tuesday, January 23.

Since then residents and businesses in the vicinity have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed and avoid exposure to the smoke coming off the fire.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, the brigade said they were still on the scene and posted a picture on X showing it still in flames.

A picture of the fire shared by Cleveland Fire Brigade on Thursday afternoon.

The fire service stated: “This is a deep-seated fire which involves a large number of tyres and has been on-going for the last three days. This type of fire can be difficult to deal with, but we are working with a range of our partner agencies to manage and monitor the situation.

"Our priority is to contain and extinguish the fire as quickly and safely as possible, and ultimately minimise the impact on the environment and nearby residents.

"We urge the public to follow the advisories issued and to cooperate with us to facilitate a swift and safe resolution.”

They added: “Our thoughts are with those directly affected, and we express gratitude for the ongoing efforts of the emergency response teams working tirelessly to address this challenging situation.”

Anyone who has health concerns is urged to seek medical advice or call NHS 111.