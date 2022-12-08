The scrap vehicle was being placed on its side using hydraulic lifting equipment when it toppled over and fell onto firefighter Robert Leason during road traffic collision training on October 19, 2020, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.

District Judge Helen Cousins said no risk assessment had been completed by the Cleveland Fire Authority ahead of the training exercise.

The fire authority pleaded guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Chief fire officer Ian Hayton, who was in attendance alongside assistant chief fire officer Carl Boasman, has apologised to Mr Leason and said he is grateful that he remains part of his team.

Mr Leason, who competed in triathlons before the incident, suffered significant injuries including fractures to both legs.

The firefighter does not have further surgery scheduled, but it has not been completely ruled out.

He has carpal tunnel syndrome and has also required steroid injections in his ankle and foot, but is hoping to avoid further surgery and manage the pain with physiotherapy and exercise, according to Health and Safety Executive solicitor Mr Hughes.

Mr Leason has recently been signed off by occupational health to return to work and has been reinstated as a firefighter. He will now be undertaking training courses that should last two to three months. A settlement has been reached between the fire authority and Mr Leason, however, the amount was not shared in court.

Judge Cousins said she believed the fire authority had low culpability, though there was a medium likelihood of harm.

Cleveland Fire Authority solicitor David Lewis said the organisation had good records of health and safety procedures being in place which had even been commended.

Cleveland Fire Authority was ordered to pay £7,304.83 to cover HSE’s costs, a £600 fine and a £190 victim surcharge.

Explaining why the fine was not higher, Judge Cousins said: “There is no public interest in taking money from one public pot and putting it in a fines public pot.

"From a financial point of view, I struggle to find the fine being anything other than a nominal number.”

Mr Lewis said the force had shared the findings from its independent investigation into the incident nationally and had cooperated fully with the HSE.

After the hearing, Mr Hayton added: “Firstly, I offer my apologies to the firefighter who was injured in this regrettable and avoidable incident.

“Our people are at the heart of our organisation and the colleague who was seriously injured, and their family have remained at the forefront of our minds throughout this process. He continues to receive our full support.

