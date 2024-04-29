Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Egton House, in the North Yorkshire Moors, has been used by thousands of Brownies and Girl Guides over the decades as a residential home.

Due to a large amount of damp however, this popular residential home is in need of a new kitchen, new plastering in the downstairs rooms and new furniture in each room in order to be habitable.

Hartlepool Girl Guides and Brownies recently held a fundraiser at Hartlepool Rover’s Football Club, in West View Road, raising £870 for Egton House.

Hartlepool Brass Band provided entertainment at the event held on Tuesday, April 23, and a number of town businesses donated raffle prizes including Hartlepool United Football Club, Blackfords Milestone Nurseries, ASDA Hartlepool, Vue Cinema, Higham Discos and Sambuca.