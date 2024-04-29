Cleveland Girl Guides and Brownies raise over £10,000 to save residential home

Girl Guides and Brownies across Cleveland have already raised more than £10,000 to help fix a “severe damp problem” that has left their residential home “uninhabitable”.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:25 BST
Egton House, in the North Yorkshire Moors, has been used by thousands of Brownies and Girl Guides over the decades as a residential home.

Due to a large amount of damp however, this popular residential home is in need of a new kitchen, new plastering in the downstairs rooms and new furniture in each room in order to be habitable.

Hartlepool Girl Guides and Brownies recently held a fundraiser at Hartlepool Rover’s Football Club, in West View Road, raising £870 for Egton House.

Hartlepool Brass Band provided entertainment at the event held on Tuesday, April 23, and a number of town businesses donated raffle prizes including Hartlepool United Football Club, Blackfords Milestone Nurseries, ASDA Hartlepool, Vue Cinema, Higham Discos and Sambuca.

Money can be donated to Egton House at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/egtoncottagegirlguidingcleveland?.

