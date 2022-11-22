Cleveland Police appeal for witnesses to Hartlepool collision involving a Toyota and 29-year-old woman
A woman pedestrian was taken to hospital with head and face injuries after a collision in Hartlepool.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened in Elwick Road at the junction with Osborne Road.
The woman suffered injuries to her head and face and is currently being treated at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.
Police say the collision happened at about 7.40pm on Monday, November 21, and involved a silver Toyota Aygo vehicle and a 29-year-old female pedestrian.
Most Popular
Cleveland Police stated: "Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on Elwick Road, Hartlepool, at the junction with Osborne Road.
“The woman suffered head and facial injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees where she remains whilst receiving treatment.”
Anyone who may have seen the collision is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency phone number 101, quoting the incident number 210682.