Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened in Elwick Road at the junction with Osborne Road.

The woman suffered injuries to her head and face and is currently being treated at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.

Police say the collision happened at about 7.40pm on Monday, November 21, and involved a silver Toyota Aygo vehicle and a 29-year-old female pedestrian.

The collision occurred at the junction of Elwick Road and Osborne Road, Hartlepool.

