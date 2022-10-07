Hartlepool Borough Council invites views on proposed new 20mph speed limit for busy road
A section of one of the longest roads in Hartlepool is proposed to be made a 20mph zone.
Highways officials at Hartlepool Borough Council are inviting people to have their say on the proposals for Elwick Road between its junctions with Catcote Road and York Road.
All of the side streets on the southern side of the road are also being considered as part of the scheme.
The request for the lower speed limit has been made by residents through ward councillors.
Earlier this year, Burn Valley councillor Jonathan Brash spoke about his ‘Twenty’s Plenty’ campaign for Elwick Road.
No traffic calming measures are proposed.
A 20mph limit is already in place in the side streets on the northern side of Elwick Road.
Comments can be given to senior traffic technician Peter Nixon by October 19 by telephoning (01429) 523244 or emailing [email protected]
The matter may also be referred to the council’s neighbourhood services committee for consideration.