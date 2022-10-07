Highways officials at Hartlepool Borough Council are inviting people to have their say on the proposals for Elwick Road between its junctions with Catcote Road and York Road.

All of the side streets on the southern side of the road are also being considered as part of the scheme.

The request for the lower speed limit has been made by residents through ward councillors.

A new 20mph speed limit is being proposed for Elwick Road between Catcote Road and York Road by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Earlier this year, Burn Valley councillor Jonathan Brash spoke about his ‘Twenty’s Plenty’ campaign for Elwick Road.

No traffic calming measures are proposed.

A 20mph limit is already in place in the side streets on the northern side of Elwick Road.

Comments can be given to senior traffic technician Peter Nixon by October 19 by telephoning (01429) 523244 or emailing [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad