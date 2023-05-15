News you can trust since 1877
Soccer AM's final episode date confirmed by Sky
Cleveland Police appeal to trace man seen near sea in Hartlepool after concerns raised for his welfare

Police in Hartlepool have made an appeal to try to establish a man seen near the sea is safe amid concerns for his welfare.

By Mark Payne
Published 15th May 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Police were contacted by a member of the public at around 10pm on Saturday, May 13, with concerns for the safety of a man she had seen while walking from the Marina to the Newburn Bridge area.

He spoke briefly to the woman before climbing over a wall towards a rocky area next to the sea.

The tide was high at the time although the caller confirmed she had not seen the man enter the water.

The man was seen near Newburn Bridge in Hartlepool.The man was seen near Newburn Bridge in Hartlepool.
Extensive searches by police, fire brigade and the coastguard using flares, thermal imaging and a drone were carried out but no one was found in the water.

The search was therefore stood down after about 90 minutes.

Cleveland Police said they have not received any report of any missing person who fits the man’s description although enquiries are ongoing.

He is described as white, in his late 30s, of medium build and with a dark beard. He was wearing shorts and a light-coloured blue or white T-shirt and trainers.

Police said: “We would ask the man described above to contact Cleveland Police ASAP so we can ascertain he is safe and well.

“We would also appeal for anyone who was in the area from around 9.30pm on Saturday and who may have seen the man to get in touch.”

Contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 91977.

