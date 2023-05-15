Cleveland Police were contacted by a member of the public at around 10pm on Saturday, May 13, with concerns for the safety of a man she had seen while walking from the Marina to the Newburn Bridge area.

He spoke briefly to the woman before climbing over a wall towards a rocky area next to the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tide was high at the time although the caller confirmed she had not seen the man enter the water.

The man was seen near Newburn Bridge in Hartlepool.

Extensive searches by police, fire brigade and the coastguard using flares, thermal imaging and a drone were carried out but no one was found in the water.

The search was therefore stood down after about 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said they have not received any report of any missing person who fits the man’s description although enquiries are ongoing.

He is described as white, in his late 30s, of medium build and with a dark beard. He was wearing shorts and a light-coloured blue or white T-shirt and trainers.

Police said: “We would ask the man described above to contact Cleveland Police ASAP so we can ascertain he is safe and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also appeal for anyone who was in the area from around 9.30pm on Saturday and who may have seen the man to get in touch.”