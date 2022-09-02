Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers looking for Michael Rae, 33, sadly made the discovery on Friday morning (September 2).

Although no formal identification process has taken place yet, police say Michael’s family have been informed and are being given support.

Cleveland Police stated: “Sadly, a body has been found in the Hartlepool area this morning whilst officers were searching for missing Michael Rae, aged 33.

"Whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, Michael’s family have been informed and they are being supported by officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.