Cleveland Police find body in search for missing 33-year-old Hartlepool man

Police searching for a Hartlepool man who has been missing for almost three weeks have reported finding a body.

By Mark Payne
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 4:47 pm

Officers looking for Michael Rae, 33, sadly made the discovery on Friday morning (September 2).

Although no formal identification process has taken place yet, police say Michael’s family have been informed and are being given support.

Cleveland Police stated: “Sadly, a body has been found in the Hartlepool area this morning whilst officers were searching for missing Michael Rae, aged 33.

"Whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, Michael’s family have been informed and they are being supported by officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Michael has been missing since Sunday, August 14. Along with police, his distraught family and friends have carried out extensive searches of the area.

