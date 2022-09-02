Cleveland Police find body in search for missing 33-year-old Hartlepool man
Police searching for a Hartlepool man who has been missing for almost three weeks have reported finding a body.
Officers looking for Michael Rae, 33, sadly made the discovery on Friday morning (September 2).
Although no formal identification process has taken place yet, police say Michael’s family have been informed and are being given support.
Cleveland Police stated: “Sadly, a body has been found in the Hartlepool area this morning whilst officers were searching for missing Michael Rae, aged 33.
Most Popular
-
1
Four still under investigation as part of Hartlepool attempted murder inquiry
-
2
Hartlepool hair salon closes its doors after almost 50 years in the business
-
3
Bid to build nearly 150 'high-quality' homes on the edge of Hartlepool
-
4
Hartlepool pensioner, 83, took own life after stepping into path of bus
-
5
Cleveland Police find body in search for missing 33-year-old Hartlepool man
"Whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, Michael’s family have been informed and they are being supported by officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.
“Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.”
The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.
Michael has been missing since Sunday, August 14. Along with police, his distraught family and friends have carried out extensive searches of the area.