The Cleveland Police Dog Unit shared a picture of two of its dogs baring their teeth before Saturday’s (December 3) League Two fixture, warning fans they would have four dogs on duty to deter any disorder.

But the move prompted criticism online from fans and groups including the Football Supporters Association.

The tweet has since been deleted.

On Sunday (December 4) afternoon, the force said it was “regrettable” how the message came across and said it will ensure it does not happen again.

Cleveland Police stated: “We are aware of some members of the public voicing concern on social media regarding a tweet about our deployment of police dogs to the Hartlepool v Stockport match.

“The officers who issued the message certainly did not intend to cause any offence or concern, and it is regrettable that their pre-match message somewhat missed the mark.

Cleveland Police headquarters.

“We will work with them to ensure this doesn’t happen again and this will include offering guidance on effective engagement with the public via social media.”

The force added it always works hard with partner agencies to ensure football matches, and other large-scale events, are as safe, family friendly and enjoyable for everyone, and its Dog Support Section plays an important part in this.