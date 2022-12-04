Cleveland Police issues statement over 'regrettable' police dog tweet before Hartlepool United vs Stockport County game
Police have accepted a social media post by their dog section ahead of Hartlepool United’s weekend fixture against Stockport “missed the mark” after coming in for criticism.
The Cleveland Police Dog Unit shared a picture of two of its dogs baring their teeth before Saturday’s (December 3) League Two fixture, warning fans they would have four dogs on duty to deter any disorder.
But the move prompted criticism online from fans and groups including the Football Supporters Association.
The tweet has since been deleted.
On Sunday (December 4) afternoon, the force said it was “regrettable” how the message came across and said it will ensure it does not happen again.
Cleveland Police stated: “We are aware of some members of the public voicing concern on social media regarding a tweet about our deployment of police dogs to the Hartlepool v Stockport match.
“The officers who issued the message certainly did not intend to cause any offence or concern, and it is regrettable that their pre-match message somewhat missed the mark.
“We will work with them to ensure this doesn’t happen again and this will include offering guidance on effective engagement with the public via social media.”
The force added it always works hard with partner agencies to ensure football matches, and other large-scale events, are as safe, family friendly and enjoyable for everyone, and its Dog Support Section plays an important part in this.
The police went on to praise fans after no arrests were made at the game, which saw Hartlepool lose 5-0 in former manager Dave Challinor’s first return to the club since his departure last year.