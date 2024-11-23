Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct following an investigation dating back more than five years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Cleveland Police disciplinary hearing was told how PC Robert Coffey failed to fully investigate or log a domestic incident after he was alerted to reports of a couple fighting in Hartlepool town centre in March 2019.

He later made “false entries” on a force computer after the woman was found with facial injuries when officers were called to her home the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was taken to hospital and the man she was with the previous evening was arrested on suspicion of assault.

PC Robert Coffey has been dismissed from Cleveland Police for gross misconduct after failing to fully investigate a Hartlepool town centre fight and later falsifying entries on a force computer.

Cleveland Police referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) the following month and an eight-month investigation began.

The IOPC “found PC Coffey had a case to answer for gross misconduct” in failing to safeguard the woman’s welfare and also informed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

PC Coffey was charged with corrupt or improper exercise of police powers in May 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After he denied the accusations, a trial initially due to take place in November 2021 eventually started in June 2023 after it was delayed three times.

The IOPC said: “During the hearing, the CPS made the decision to withdraw the prosecution against PC Coffey.”

With the criminal trial over, Cleveland Police were able to arrange the full disciplinary hearing.

It concluded on Friday, November 22, and found PC Coffey guilty of gross misconduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said: “Coffey was dismissed form the force with immediate effect and will be barred from the police service.”

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Littlewood, head of Cleveland Police’s counter corruption and vetting unit, said afterwards that “people like Coffey are not welcome in Cleveland Police”.

He added: “Robert Coffey’s failure to uphold the standards of professional behaviour rightly expected of police officers, led to a vulnerable victim coming to harm.

“Coffey not only let the force down but he let down a vulnerable woman who needed our help and protection – and that is much worse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: “His dishonesty betrayed the trust placed in the police by members of the public and risked undermining the hard work of his colleagues.”

She also praised “the actions of a more junior officer for raising their concerns about his actions”.