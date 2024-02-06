Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The footage shows Lewis in the Esso garage, in the town’s Station Road, at around 8.15am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was last seen later that day around 6pm on Station Road heading towards Central Avenue.

Police have released video footage of missing teenager Lewis Penfold-Roche from the day he disappeared.

Officers continue to appeal to members of the public to check their home CCTV or dashcam footage around the area for any further sightings of Lewis and also appeal to anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

When he was last seen, Lewis was wearing a red coat and carrying a white and green backpack. He may be wearing a black jumper with the Jack Skellington character on the front, or a black Adidas jumper with white stripes down the sleeves.

The case's senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, of Cleveland Police, said: “As we continue to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of Lewis, we hope this CCTV may jog someone’s memory that they may have seen him or know of his whereabouts.“We remain very concerned for Lewis as he has now not been seen for over a week and still has not been in touch with his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are also concerned for his welfare and we would urge Lewis to get in touch with police to let us know he is safe, or contact family members who are very worried.”

When he was last seen, Lewis was wearing a red coat and carrying a white and green backpack.

Police say he may be wearing a black jumper with the Jack Skellington character on the front or a black Adidas jumper with white stripes down the sleeves.

Lewis speaks with a London accent and officers would appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, to contact the force as a matter of urgency on 101, quoting reference number 017293.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage can be uploaded at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/missing-person-lewis-penfold

Anyone can also tell the force information online at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)