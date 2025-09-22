Residents and organisations turned out in force to clean up their neighbourhood in a successful community event.

The West View Together community clean-up saw more than 60 bags of rubbish and larger waste items taken off the streets.

It was organised by local Councillor Rachel Creevy alongside the Voices of Hartlepool project, West View Advice and Resource Centre, West View Baptist Church, and local housing associations.

Cllr Creevy said: "The event was a resounding success and it demonstrates the phenomenal community spirit that exists in the West View area."

Members of the community and housing associations during the clean up event in West View.

Funding was provided by Home Group. The day also included food served up by the baptist church, music and craft activities to help people form new connections.

Dylan Eastwood, of charity Thrive Teesside, which is involved in efforts to improve the Brus Tunnel, said: “It was fantastic to see the community pull together.

"This is hopefully the starting point for more events like this.”