Residents are being asked to be the “eyes and ears” of a Hartlepool park after it retained a prestigious status.

Ward Jackson Park has once again been granted a Green Flag Award which it has held since 2008.

The scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark for the management of green spaces across the UK Kingdom and internationally.

But park managers, Hartlepool Borough Council, say it has been tempered by a recent spate of vandalism and anti-social behaviour in the park which have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

From left: Councillor Gary Allen, park keeper Tony Corr, gardener Steven Ryan, quality and safety officer Debbie Kershaw and apprentice dardener Jakob Crinson in Ward Jackson Park.

Over the past couple of months, bowling green users have been verbally abused and had objects thrown at them, plants have been repeatedly ripped up, four silver birch trees were pulled up and destroyed and lawn areas were damaged by motorbikes and scooters.

The council says there are now no more plants available for restocking, meaning that several of the affected beds have had to be left empty.

Councillor Gary Allen, Chair of the council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “We are delighted that Ward Jackson Park has once again received the Green Flag Award – it’s testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for it.

The pond in Ward Jackson Park.

“At the same time, we won’t tolerate the vandalism and anti-social behaviour we’ve seen recently from a few appalling people, and we’re asking residents to help us protect the park by being its ‘eyes and ears’ and contacting the police immediately if they see any incidents or suspicious behaviour or have any information about the culprits.

“Ward Jackson Park has brought pleasure to generations of residents and visitors alike, and together we can stop a mindless few spoiling it for the rest of us.”

Acting Inspector Chris Phelan, of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Ward Jackson Park is a lovely family park that everyone should be able to enjoy, without antisocial behaviour spoiling their visit.

“Activity such as those reported to police over the past few months in the park will not be tolerated.”

People are being encouraged to help protect the park by reporting any incidents or suspicious behaviour to Hartlepool Police on 101.