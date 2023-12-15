Competition time: Win free cinema tickets for Vue Hartlepool
Vue has donated two sets of family tickets – each covering two adults and two children – as well as four pairs of seats to watch a film of your choice at one of its upgraded screens.
The multiplex has undergone four months of renovations to its foyer and cinema screens, introducing Italian leather recliner seats, new carpets, digital posters and a new help yourself concession stand.
All Mail readers have to do is answer the following question: Who plays the lead character in new movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?
Simply email your answers to [email protected] by noon on Monday, December 18, and name your email ‘Vue cinema competition’.
Please include your name, full address and contact phone number while also stating whether you would like a family ticket or a pair of tickets.
The Mail’s usual competition rules apply.
These include that we cannot enter into correspondence about the outcome of the contest and that the tickets cannot be exchanged by the winners for money.