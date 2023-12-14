Hartlepool’s only cinema has benefited from major renovations to its foyer area, cinema screens and entrance hall as it prepares to celebrate its 25th birthday.

Vue, in Marina Way, Hartlepool, has undergone four months of renovations to its foyer and cinema screens, introducing Italian leather recliner seats, new carpets, digital posters and a brand-new help yourself concession stand.

Since its opening nearly 25 years ago, the town’s beloved cinema has always had 1,800 seats.

Since its refurbishment however, it now has 597 luxury recliner seats – made from Italian leather – across its seven screens, featuring movable tray tables and cup holders.

Vue Cinema Hartlepool general manager, Darren Williams.

The walls in each screen have also had a face lift and have been painted black to enhance customers’ experiences of the big screen.

Darren Williams, who is general manager of the cinema, said: “The seats are pretty impressive.

"The feedback I have had since we have undergone the refurbishment is that the seats are amazing.

"I agree. I am not going to deny that.”

Each screen has luxury recliner seats with fold out tray table and cup holder.

Darren continued: “This cinema is 25 years old and has served the people of Hartlepool very well.

"But after 25 years, with technology and progressions in cinema, as you can imagine, we were ready for a bit of a face lift.”

Customers are now also able to help themselves to a range of food and drink items from the self-service concession stand, situated in the modernised foyer area, which boasts over more than flavours of pick and mix and soft drinks.

The screens themselves have also undergone improvements.

The new concession stands at Vue Cinema Hartlepool which allows people to help themselves to a range of food and drinks.

Darren said: “There is 5.1 surround sound with Sony 4k digital imagery on the screens.

"The black box hones your senses in the dark rather than being distracted with what is going on in the stands.”

This month, customers can expect to see a number of blockbuster films hit the big screen in Hartlepool including Wonka, from Friday, December 8, and Aqua Man and the Lost Kingdom, from Thursday, December 21.

Customers are also invited to come and watch their favourite holiday classics this festive season including Elf, Home Alone, Love Actually and Die Hard.

Tickets can be bought online from £7.99 or from £8.99 in store.