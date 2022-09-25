Concerns are growing for a ‘vulnerable’ boy who lives in Hartlepool who has been missing for a month
Concerns are growing for a “vulnerable” 16-year-old boy who has been missing for one month.
By Neil Fatkin
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 5:21 pm
Luc Nguyn, was last seen in Hartlepool by his foster parent at 1.30pm on Thursday August 25.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “He is a Vietnamese male of slight build with dark hair bleached blonde on top. He was last seen wearing blue T-shirt, grey jacket, blue shorts and flip flops.
“Luc is thought to be in the Portrack area of Stockton. If you have seen Luc or have information on his whereabouts please contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number and quote reference 15571.”