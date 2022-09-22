Trustees for The Hospital of God at Greatham’s Grants Committee recently allocated over £100,000 of funding to 39 voluntary and community sector organisations based from Stockton to Northumberland.

The charity has a long and proud history of working with vulnerable people and its annual small grants programme provides funding to local community-based organisations.

It will celebrate its 750th anniversary next year after being established in 1273 by Robert de Stichell, the Bishop of Durham.

Young people participating in activities at Kidz Kabin with the help grant funding from the Hospital of God at Greatham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the grants is to empower local communities to help and support themselves with a particular those that are are disadvantaged.

The programme also supports smaller and emerging locally based groups to support their work and hold activities.

Recent organisations to benefit from grants include A Way Out which supports vulnerable women, young people and families in Teesside and Sunderland Community Transport CIO which aims to reduce social isolation by providing affordable transport for voluntary and not-for-profit community groups.

The Hospital of God has also helped supported Kids Kabin, who empower people in low-income areas in Newcastle and Middlesbrough to run creative workshops with children and young people.

Last year 1,300 youngsters took part in them.

Part of the grants programme is also used to support voluntary and community sector organisations within Stockton-on-Tees.

The Hospital of Grants Committee consider applications on an annual basis and the next round of funding opens December 2022.