A housing association-led partnership has transformed two college classrooms into cutting-edge workshops.

Hartlepool College of Further Education, in Stockton Street, has unveiled its new construction workshops to students following their transformation by be:ONE partners.

The be:ONE partnership was launched in April by believe housing, and its first significant social value project saw partners and suppliers give 635 hours and more than £8,000 of materials to refurbish the workshops, which are kitted out with fit-for-industry equipment.

Ruth Dent, director of assets and compliance at believe housing, said: “The college does a fantastic job of giving students the skills and knowledge they need to get ready for a career in construction in roles that are increasingly vital for building the new homes we need, maintaining and de-carbonising existing homes and supporting the regional economy.

“We wanted to help make its learning spaces even more inspiring, and the be:ONE partners have pulled out all the stops to transform the workshop into the bright, well-equipped facility they deserve.”

John Cartwright, head of business growth and skills at Hartlepool College of Further Education, said: “Planning a further education curriculum that maps into the construction industry is extremely difficult due to the ever-changing industry landscape.

“Creating an inspiring educational environment that will support and ‘transform students’ lives’ is also difficult, due to cuts in education budgets and a severe lack of funds.”

He added: “The college has gained not just brilliant, high-end workshops, but we have also partnered with some of the best industry employers in the region which will provide rich information from the sector to support the growth of our learners’ knowledge, skills and behaviours.”