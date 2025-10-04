An update has been provided on the timescales and next steps for the transformational £33.5 million project to grow the town's film studios and production village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications were approved last month for an expansion of The Northern Studios in Lynn Street.

The proposals also involve bringing nine disused buildings in the Church Street area back into use to create pre and post production facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest meeting of the council’s Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee heard the approval marked “a major milestone for the project” and received an update of what will come next.

A computer-generated image of how the Northern Studios and production village could look once work is completed .Photo via Hartlepool Borough Council and Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Technical designs, including full architectural and engineering details, will now be finalised with detailed drawings produced for procuring main contractors – due to be completed in February 2026.

Meanwhile October should see the “immediate opening up works on production village assets” and demolition of a car wash in Whitby Street.

The main manufacturing and construction period is expected to begin in August 2026, following a tender procurement stage from February-July 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction is expected to be completed in November 2027. Last month’s decision-making planning meeting was told the site should be “operationally ready by spring 2028.”

An image of how a new planned courtyard entrance to the Northern Studios and production village in Lynn Street, Hartlepool.

Work will include repairs and renovations to the Grade II listed vacant Shades building, which councillors heard will be the “arrival point” and “spiritual home of the production village.”

The project is being led by Hartlepool Borough Council, in partnership with The Northern School of Art, Tees Valley Combined Authority and North East Screen.

The £33.5m funding is coming from the UK Government through the Levelling Up Fund and Tees Valley Investment Zone Fund.