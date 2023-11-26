County Durham artist transforms Hartlepool home with illuminating temporary art display
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lewis Hobson, of Durham Spray Paints, has painted his 12th mural on the Headland, but this time, there’s a twist.
Unlike his previous artworks, Lewis’ latest installation is semi-permanent and can only be seen during Hartlepool’s Wintertide Festival, from Friday November 24, to Sunday, November 26.
Lewis, from Spennymoor, County Durham, said: “I am doing something a little more challenging.
"With permanent pieces I do on the Headland, I am always very careful to make sure it is fitting with the history of the area and that I am informed about the local history but on this, I had the opportunity to do something interesting and modern.”
Lewis has painted a number of murals across buildings on The Headland including a lifeboat mural, a fishwife and Elephant Rock.
The theme of this year’s Wintertide Festival is ignite, with dazzling light and art installations set to illuminate The Headland across the weekend.
Speaking about the inspiration he had for his piece, Lewis said: “The colours are the colours that are in the Durham Spray Paints logo and letters I am projecting on the wall.
"I will change the letters to make them move.
"It has given me a chance to work with artists who are Hartlepool-based for lots of different projects.
"It is a really good opportunity.”
The event, which in the past has welcomed 15,000 visitors, is set to feature immersive illuminated installations, sound pieces, films, poetry, dance and fire acrobatics across the historic Headland.
In preparation for the event, Lewis has been working with local residents to collect stories which he has incorporated into his artwork.
Lewis said: “I’d really like to thank the community of Hartlepool and the organisers.
"They have been super helpful and are putting Hartlepool on the map.”
The art installation can be seen at Lumley Square, on The Headland, from 5pm until 8pm on Friday, and 12pm until 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information about the event or to see a virtual map of events, visit https://www.wintertidefestival.co.uk/.