County Durham Lord Lieutenant Sue Snowdon, who is the King’s official representative for the area, joined the Royal British Legion Hartlepool branch for their first day of fundraising on Saturday.

Mrs Snowdon helped man the stall in Middleton Grange shopping centre where volunteers will be selling all kinds of poppy products for the next two weeks.

Sian Cameron, Hartlepool appeal organiser, and new British Legion branch chairman, said: “We were thrilled that she could make it and very appreciative for her support.

Lord Lieutenant Sue Snowdon (centre) flanked by Sian Cameron and Marley Hagan on Hartlepool Poppy Appeal's stall in Middleton Grange shopping centre.

"I think she got a real buzz from it and we did too. We even had her working the contactless machine by the end of the shift.”

The appeal’s loyal band of volunteers will be manning stalls between now and Saturday, November 12, at the shopping centre, Tesco Extra and Morrisons.

Supporters from Rotary Hartlepool Club will hold their regular stall at Asda next week.

Last year’s Poppy Appeal raised around £50,000, down from £70,000 pre Covid.

Sian also expects the cost of living crisis to also have an impact this year although is confident people will continue to support the cause.

"I don’t doubt they will give what they can but it could be reduced in comparison to previous years,” she said.

"It’s an honour that people are willing to give money for the charity in support of our Armed Forces.”

The appeal is supported every year by members of Hartlepool’s sea cadets, army cadets, ex forces veterans and ordinary members of the public.

Sian added: “We have had some new people join us this year. We get a lot of veterans involved and a lot of Royal British Legion branch members.

“There’s a real buzz about it this year.”

It is Sian’s 20th year anniversary and the 10th for her deputy Harley Hagan.

This year’s national Poppy Appeal is focusing on how your poppy shows you care and helps the Royal British Legion to continue its vital work supporting the Armed Forces community.