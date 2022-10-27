Hartlepool March of the Mods 2023: The Jam and Clash tribute acts among bands line up for Teenage Cancer Trust fundraiser
Armed forces veterans in Hartlepool will benefit from an annual music fundraiser that has raised an estimated £150,000 for charity.
A wealth of top bands, singers and DJs give their time and services for free at the Hartlepool March of the Mods.
The popular fundraiser has been held in the town every year since 2012 – except for 2020, when it was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.
Over the last decade it has raised an estimated £150,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust and a host of local charities and individuals.
Most Popular
Every year, some of the best tribute bands from home and abroad, together with acoustic acts and favourite local DJs, give their time for free.
Details have been announced for 2023’s flagship events taking place at three venues across the town, with tickets on sale now.
Organiser Kev McGuire said: “March of the Mods is held from Aberdeen to Bournemouth, usually in March and all donate to Teenage Cancer Trust, and some like our own also give to local charities and people who are suffering hardship.
“Next year we are giving to armed forced veterans in Hartlepool through Stephen Shearer and Kev Robson.”
The first event of 2023 will be at the South Durham Social Club (The Steelies), in Westbourne Road, on Saturday, March 4, from 3pm.
Six bands are on the bill, including Mod and New Wave tribute Small Wonder, Dig the Old Breed and The Belle Vue 2.
Next up is a Punk Night at Rovers Rugby Club, in West View Road, on Friday, March 31, at 7pm, featuring bands including Rigid Digits and DJs. Admission is £5.
The main event is on Saturday, April 1, at Hartlepool United Supporters Club, in Sandringham Road, from 2pm.
It features just about every type of popular music from the 60s to today, including Motown, Indie, Soul, Reggae, Britpop, New Wave, Ska, Mod, 80s, Northern Soul and more.
The Jam tribute Jexit, from Japan, and Clash tribute Toxic will appear. Admission is £11.
Kev added: “A massive thank you to everyone who is playing; all the DJs, bands and acoustic acts and the venues.
"They do it all for free.”
For more details see Hartlepool March of the Mods 2023 on Facebook or www.seetickets.com for tickets.