County Durham schoolboy raises over £3,000 for Colostomy UK by raising awareness of 'hidden disability'

A schoolboy who set out to raise awareness of his hidden disability has completed a month-long challenge and raised more than £3,000 for others.
By Mark Payne
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:47 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 16:47 GMT
Eight-year-old Jack Dale, from Shotton Colliery, who has a stoma, successfully completed a running challenge throughout October where he ran a mile every day.

He did it to raise awareness of his condition which sees him fitted with an ileostomy stoma bag to collect urine and poo, and a feeding tube.

In the process he has raised over £3,300 for national charity Colostomy UK.

Jack Dale pictured in his Shotton Colts kit. Picture by FRANK REIDJack Dale pictured in his Shotton Colts kit. Picture by FRANK REID
Jack Dale pictured in his Shotton Colts kit. Picture by FRANK REID

Jack’s mum Zoe Dale said: “He’s had donations from every where. He has done amazingly.

"We are really proud. Jack wanted to raise awareness of living with a stoma and he certainly has done that.

"He’s even had a message from a little girl in New York who has now started showing people her bag since following Jack’s story.

"She classed Jack as her hero.”

Jack ran in all weathers during October in aid of stoma awareness.Jack ran in all weathers during October in aid of stoma awareness.
Jack ran in all weathers during October in aid of stoma awareness.
Football-mad Jack, who plays for Shotton Colts, has raised huge awareness in his community.

On Stoma Awareness Day, on October 1, players from football teams across Shotton Colliery and Trimdon wore purple bands to show their support.

During his 31 Miles in 31 Days Challenge, he teamed up with adult and junior sides from the area to get his miles in.

He was joined on his final mile by dad John and brother Thomas, nine, culminating in a Halloween disco and celebration with pals at Shotton Comrades football club.

Jack has been fitted with his bag since January last year as a result of severe constipation since birth.

But his confidence has increased massively, since sharing his story with others, including appearing on the local TV news.

Zoe said: “His confidence was so low. Now he is showing his bag to people.

"The other day when we were shopping in Peterlee someone shouted ‘there’s Jack’.

“This is how much awareness he is bringing to people.”

Colostomy UK, which offers support and advice to people with stomas and to their families, has also been following Jack’s story and sharing details of his fundraising on social media.

People can follow Jack’s story at his Facebook page Jack’s Stoma Journey, or donate on his JustGiving page.

