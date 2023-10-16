Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Undecided on a middle name for newborn baby Rory, Laura and Arron Gardiner were so impressed by the support they received at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees that they decided to name him after trainee doctor Wes Channell.

Laura, a pub manager from Wolviston, said: “We didn’t really have a middle name in mind before Rory was born. It probably wouldn’t have been Wes though.

"It wouldn’t have even crossed our minds.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura and Aaron Gardiner with their daughter Mabel, 2, and Rory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a difficult first birth and a series of miscarriages, Laura opted for an elective caesarean section to give birth to Rory.

She added: “I met Wes before the operation and he talked me through everything and kept me reassured throughout.

"He was just really lovely and did everything he could to calm me down.”

Laura, 30, said: “The morning we went in for my C-section, I found out that I had pre-eclampsia.

Anaesthetics trainee, Dr Wes Channell, 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a weird experience anyway going into surgery to give birth but after my first birth experience and with the pre-eclampsia as well, I was getting more and more nervous.”

Laura continued: “I didn’t even know Wes’s name at the time I was having the surgery. A member of staff told us his name later and it just felt right – we decided to use it as Rory’s middle name."

The couple were also assisted by consultant anaesthetist Dr Pradeep Orakkan and Rory is now settled in at home with his big sister, Mabel, who is two.

Laura said: “After a difficult first birth, our second experience was lovely, just really lovely. It was so appreciated having the team there – Dr Oo, Wes and my midwife Julie who was also amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctor Channell, a 28-year-old anaesthetics trainee who has been in his role for two years, said: “All we really want as anaesthetists is for patients to be happy and comfortable and have a good experience so I’m delighted Laura and Arron had such a positive experience.

"To have a baby named after you on top of that is certainly a career defining moment. It’s fantastic.”