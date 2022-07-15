Court orders closure of Hartlepool property after drug-dealing complaints

The property, number 27 Dorset Street, in Hartlepool, will remain shut for three months, after the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team successfully applied to Teesside Magistrates for a closure order.

The action came following complaints from neighbours about drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour.

The court was told that between November 2021 and July 7 this year the occupants of the terraced, privately-rented property allowed it to be used for drug dealing and drug use.

A property in Dorset Street has been ordered to close by the court./Photo: Google

Neighbouring residents also complained about drug users regularly attending the address, damage to vehicles, used needles being found in the alleyway behind the property and people urinating and defecating in the alleyway – all issues which had a detrimental effect on their quality of life.

Councillor Shane Moore, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “This is yet another success in our ongoing campaign to stop crime and anti-social behaviour spoiling the lives of law-abiding residents.

“It should send a further very clear message to those involved in these activities that we will not tolerate their actions.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in securing this latest order for their work in gathering the evidence needed to bring this matter to court.”

The closure order will remain in place for three months, finishing at 4pm on October 7.