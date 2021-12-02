Crimdon Dene Holiday Park reopens after caravans damaged by Storm Arwen

A holiday park near Hartlepool has reopened after the region was battered by Storm Arwen.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 4:58 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 5:07 pm

Roads were closed, events were cancelled and travel was disrupted after Storm Arwen brought high winds and freezing temperatures to the region over the weekend.

Crimdon Dene Holiday Park was also forced to close on Saturday morning after caravans were turned “on their roof” as a result of the gales the previous night.

People were advised to “stay away from the park for the time being” and a staff member was also taken to hospital as a precaution after injuring his knee.

The park has reopened following damage caused by Storm Arwen over the weekend./Photo: Parkdean Resorts

A spokesperson for Parkdean Resorts, which runs Crimdon Dene Holiday Park, has confirmed to the Mail on Thursday, December 2, that the park has been reopened.

A red weather warning for wind was in place in Hartlepool from 3pm on Friday, November 26), until 2am on Saturday, November 27, when it was downgraded back to amber.

Adam Reith, 30, who was staying at a caravan on the site with his mother and two children has spoken of the storm’s horrendous winds, which left the whole caravan “shaking”.

He said: "On the night, the wind was horrendous.

"Halfway through the night the hail started and it was like someone getting some gravel out of a bucket and throwing it on the roof of the caravan.

"The noise was incredible. The wind was unreal.”

