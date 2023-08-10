Crime commissioner support for Hartlepool activities in a bid to reduce antisocial behaviour

These projects received a share of £14,137 from Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner’s ASB Fund.

This includes £640 which was given to Hartlepool Rugby Football Club’s Inner Warrior Camp for Women and Girls and £1,500 which was given to Hartlepool Huskies Basketball Take it to the Streets project.

Mr Turner said: “This funding adds to the significant investment being made by Cleveland’s first violence reduction partnership, CURV, as well as by myself and a wide range of other stakeholders.

Hartlepool women at a previous Inner Warrior Boot Camp at Hartlepool Rugby Football Club, in Catcote Road.

"We’ve got to show people, particularly children and young people, that there are more positive ways to spend your time than getting involved in ASB and crime.”

Hartlepool’s Inner Warrior Camp for Women and Girls will be taking place on Sunday, August 13, and Hartlepool Huskies Basketball are hosting a series of sessions from August 12.