News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Crime commissioner support for Hartlepool activities in a bid to reduce antisocial behaviour

Eleven community projects across Cleveland have received additional funding for summer holiday projects aimed at reducing antisocial behaviour.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read

These projects received a share of £14,137 from Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner’s ASB Fund.

This includes £640 which was given to Hartlepool Rugby Football Club’s Inner Warrior Camp for Women and Girls and £1,500 which was given to Hartlepool Huskies Basketball Take it to the Streets project.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Turner said: “This funding adds to the significant investment being made by Cleveland’s first violence reduction partnership, CURV, as well as by myself and a wide range of other stakeholders.

Hartlepool women at a previous Inner Warrior Boot Camp at Hartlepool Rugby Football Club, in Catcote Road.Hartlepool women at a previous Inner Warrior Boot Camp at Hartlepool Rugby Football Club, in Catcote Road.
Hartlepool women at a previous Inner Warrior Boot Camp at Hartlepool Rugby Football Club, in Catcote Road.
Most Popular

"We’ve got to show people, particularly children and young people, that there are more positive ways to spend your time than getting involved in ASB and crime.”

Hartlepool’s Inner Warrior Camp for Women and Girls will be taking place on Sunday, August 13, and Hartlepool Huskies Basketball are hosting a series of sessions from August 12.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/hartlepoolhuskies/ and https://www.facebook.com/hartlepoolrugbyclub/.

Related topics:HartlepoolCleveland Police