Hartlepool Rugby Club’s under 16 girls team, who are based in Mayfield Park, in Easington Road, have seen their number of members more than double from just nine girls in 2021 to 19 players in 2023.

Gemma Fox, the under 16 girls coach, said: “The season went from strength to strength, regularly putting outstanding efforts on the pitch and some of our player where quickly recognised by scouts from the England Rugby Developing player programme (ERDPP), the first step on the pathway to becoming an England Red Rose.”

In September 2022, Grace Meadley, Talia Fox and Imogen Farrell were scouted and invited to join the ERDPP with Fiona Carson-White and Grace Waller joining the programme in December 2022.

Hartlepool Rugby Club under 16 girls team.

The County Durham ERDPP focuses on rugby skills and development, providing regular strength and conditioning sessions and classroom based learning to all of its players.

Gemma, who is also head of women and girls rugby at Hartlepool Rugby Club, said: “To have five players selected for this programme at such an early stage in our journey is incredible and the credit has to go to the girls for their outstanding efforts in and outside of training and the hard work of all the coaches involved.”

Talia Fox and Imogen Farrell have also been scouted by Phil Wallace and his team from the North East Centre of Excellence which comprises outstanding players from Durham, Northumberland and Cumbria.

Hartlepool’s under 16 girls team also took part in Derby’s Woodys 7s Rugby Festival, where they won the under 16s plate.

Hartlepool Rugby Club under 16 girls selected for the England Rugby Developing player programme: Grace Meadley, Talia Fox, Imogen Farrell, Fiona Carson-White and Grace Waller.

Gemma said: “It was an incredible adventure and something I hope they remember for years to come.

"In fact, we had such a great time, we have already started planning to take all four age grade sections next year from under 12s ,under 14s, under 16s and under 18s.

Gemma added: “What really brought the girls together was trying other sports as a team and we were welcomed with open arms by some amazing clubs including Hartlepool Huskies, Manilla Cycling, Caledonians Hockey Club and CCA mixed martial arts.

"This was great for team building, confidence and really pushing the girls outside of their comfort zone.”

Hartlepool Rugby Club's under 16 girls selected for the Centre of Excellence training camps: Talia Fox and Imogen Farrell.

