Cycle A Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, March 3, is a 26.2 mile circular route that is fully marshalled and open to cyclists aged 14 and above.

Riders will leave Barnard Grove Primary School and head to the Dancing Betty pub, at Dalton Park, before returning to Hartlepool.

Carl Jorgeson, of Join The Movement, said: “We are aware of the great work that the hospice does and are really pleased to have the opportunity to show our support through this partnership.”

Gil Parker, Alice House Hospice fundraiser, Lee Walker, headteacher at Barnard Grove Primary School, Phil Holbrook, from #TeamHolbrook and Steve & Mandy Bell, from SMB Training.

Hospice fundraising senior manager Julie Hildreth added: “It’s great to have this event back, especially with the support of everyone who was involved in the original one.”

The event is sponsored by Join The Movement, supported by Barnard Grove Primary School and SMB Training and co-organised alongside #TeamHolbrook.