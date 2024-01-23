News you can trust since 1877
Cyclists invited to join charity bike ride for Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice

A cycling event in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice is back for a second year to raise funds for its patient care services.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 11:44 GMT
Cycle A Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, March 3, is a 26.2 mile circular route that is fully marshalled and open to cyclists aged 14 and above.

Riders will leave Barnard Grove Primary School and head to the Dancing Betty pub, at Dalton Park, before returning to Hartlepool.

Carl Jorgeson, of Join The Movement, said: “We are aware of the great work that the hospice does and are really pleased to have the opportunity to show our support through this partnership.”

Gil Parker, Alice House Hospice fundraiser, Lee Walker, headteacher at Barnard Grove Primary School, Phil Holbrook, from #TeamHolbrook and Steve & Mandy Bell, from SMB Training.Gil Parker, Alice House Hospice fundraiser, Lee Walker, headteacher at Barnard Grove Primary School, Phil Holbrook, from #TeamHolbrook and Steve & Mandy Bell, from SMB Training.
Hospice fundraising senior manager Julie Hildreth added: “It’s great to have this event back, especially with the support of everyone who was involved in the original one.”

The event is sponsored by Join The Movement, supported by Barnard Grove Primary School and SMB Training and co-organised alongside #TeamHolbrook.

Registration is £10 per rider and available at https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/.

