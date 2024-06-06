D-Day 80th anniversary: Hartlepool remembers the 1944 landings
Tens of military personnel, local dignitaries, veterans and members of the public gathered at a remembrance service today (Thursday, June 6), at Victory Square war memorial, in the town’s Victoria Road, at 10.45am.
D-Day was the largest naval, air and land invasion in history and took place on the beaches of Normandy, in France, on June 6, 1944.
Speaking at Hartlepool’s service, retired reverend Andrew Graig, of Stranton’s All Saint’s Church, said: “We are here to remember and commemorate the sacrifice made by armed forces and others in two great world wars in the last century, and conflicts that have happened since then.
"This is a commemoration just of a part of that.
"You could say it was the beginning of the ending of the Second World War, and it’s far more than a commemoration of the dead and fallen which of course we do.
"In the sense, it is looking forward to the ultimate triumph of good over evil, which our armed forces in those tumultuous days were involved in.
"It also can be an opportunity for us to reflect not only on past heroism but on a world that still needs these virtues of resolve and commitment and a love of justice in our world of today.”
A number of wreaths were laid by dignitaries including the new Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Carole Thompson, and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Peter Bowes.
Organiser Mike Male, a former guardsman with the Grenadier Guards and a marshal at the service, said: "It is for the members of the armed forces that fought on D-Day.
"It is a service of memorial to remember everyone, the brothers and sisters that fought on that day.”
More than 132,000 troops landed across five beaches in the region and more than 18,000 paratroopers arrived by air.
Regarded as the turning point in the Second World War, up to 21,000 Allied and German soldiers are widely believed to have lost their lives on June 6 alone.
Bells at All Saint’s Church, in Stranton, will be rung on June 6 for around 45 minutes from 7pm to commemorate the anniversary.
Travel operator Stagecoach has also confirmed free travel on its nationwide bus services for military and ex-military personnel on Thursday.
The offer applies to personnel in uniform, those carrying a military ID card, veterans carrying a medal or veteran’s badge and cadets.
