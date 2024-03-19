Rear from left, Hartlepool Coastguard members Gary Carden and James Bowen, former councillor Shelia Griffin, artist George Colley, former deputy lieutenant Peter Bowes and former councillor Carl Richardson. Front from left, Lord Lieutenant of County Durham Sue Snowdon, Hartlepool Borough Council managing director Denise McGuckin and the ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool councillor Shane Moore.

Three individuals and one organisation became Honorary Freemen and Honorary Freewomen of the Borough of Hartlepool on Monday at Hartlepool Civic Centre.

The title is the highest honour Hartlepool Borough Council can bestow and is awarded to those who have made “a sustained and significant contribution” to the area.

Champion boxer Savannah Marshall, the Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team, artist George Colley and former deputy lieutenant Peter Bowes were all awarded the accolade.

The ceremonial mayor of Hartlepool, Shane Moore, presents flowers to the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon.

The Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team was recognised for their work in Hartlepool over the past 160 years despite currently only operating with just 10 volunteers.

Mr Bowes also received this award for his dedication to a number of Hartlepool charities, educational institutions and other organisations spanning 40 years.

Mr Colley was recognised for his commitment to Hartlepool through his work as an artist, historian and music teacher at Dyke House School.

He said: “I’m privileged and flabbergasted to receive this award.

The Hartlepool Coastguard team with their Freedom of the Borough of Hartlepool certificate and award at the Civic Centre.

"We just do what we do in life and history, art and music have been a big part of my life.”

Savannah was also nominated for this award but was unable to attend the ceremony.

Three former town councillors then received the title of Honorary Alderman and Honorary Alderwoman.

They were Labour stalwart Carl Richardson, former ceremonial mayor Rob Cook and Sheila Griffin.

Mr Richardson was recognised by the council for his commitment to local government, holding his first post at Cleveland County Council in 1984.

He also served on the governing body of Lynnfield Primary School for 30 years and has played an important role in supporting Hartlepool's BAME community.

Mr Cook, although unable to attend the ceremony, was recognised for his steadfast commitment to improving the lives of residents across Hartlepool throughout his career.

Mrs Griffin, aged 95, was also recognised for her continual commitment to Hartlepool both politically and as a friend.

She said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this award from the town in which I was born and bred.

"It is a privilege to represent the community that I live in.”