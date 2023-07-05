News you can trust since 1877
Dance school represents Hartlepool in this year’s Dance World Cup

Students from one of Hartlepool’s dance schools are representing the town in the Dance World Cup.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:08 BST

Eighteen students from Dance World by Kellyanne Stevens, in York Road, will be performing an acrobatic routine on Thursday, July 6, in Braga, Portugal.

The nine-day-long event, which started on June 30 with a parade, will see more than 120,000 dancers from 62 countries compete.

Millie Bedding, 18, and Kaitlin Eglintine, 19, will also be performing a modern duet together, joining Ava Doughty, nine, to then perform an acrobatic trio.

Dance World by Kellyanne Stevens represents Hartlepool in the Dance World Cup this year.Dance World by Kellyanne Stevens represents Hartlepool in the Dance World Cup this year.
On Saturday, July 8, Kaitlin will also be performing a tap solo.

Kellyanne said: “This is our second time competing in the Dance World Cup. We were there last year at San Sebastian and achieved 5th place of 13 competitors with our large acrobatic troupe. This time, I feel it is a little more special as we are the only school in Hartlepool going.”

