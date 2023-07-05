Eighteen students from Dance World by Kellyanne Stevens, in York Road, will be performing an acrobatic routine on Thursday, July 6, in Braga, Portugal.

The nine-day-long event, which started on June 30 with a parade, will see more than 120,000 dancers from 62 countries compete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millie Bedding, 18, and Kaitlin Eglintine, 19, will also be performing a modern duet together, joining Ava Doughty, nine, to then perform an acrobatic trio.

Dance World by Kellyanne Stevens represents Hartlepool in the Dance World Cup this year.

On Saturday, July 8, Kaitlin will also be performing a tap solo.