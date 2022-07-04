Hartlepool dancers who excelled in their first ever appearance at the Dance World Cup

Dance World by Kellyanne Stevens – who described the experience as “amazing” – had 18 competitors at the Dance World Cup which was held in San Sebastian, in Spain.

The Dance World Cup started with a parade at the Kursaal Congress Centre before the competition began in earnest and lasted for nine days.

Competitors arrived from 62 countries including Argentina, Australia, Iceland, Germany, Italy, South Africa and Taiwan.

The Danceworld by Kellyanne Stevens team which competed at the Dance World Cup for the first time.

Danceworld owner Kellyanne said afterwards: “We came fifth out of 12. We had 18 dancers and it was their first time.

"It was amazing.”

Kellyanne described herself as the proudest and happiest dance teacher after the performances of her dancers.

The Danceworld team in their uniforms.

Dance World by Kellyanne Stevens represented England in the large senior acrobatic group category.