Hartlepool dancers who excelled in their first ever appearance at the Dance World Cup

Dance World by Kellyanne Stevens – who described the experience as “amazing” – had 18 competitors at the Dance World Cup which was held in San Sebastian, in Spain.
The Dance World Cup started with a parade at the Kursaal Congress Centre before the competition began in earnest and lasted for nine days.
Competitors arrived from 62 countries including Argentina, Australia, Iceland, Germany, Italy, South Africa and Taiwan.
Danceworld owner Kellyanne said afterwards: “We came fifth out of 12. We had 18 dancers and it was their first time.
"It was amazing.”
Kellyanne described herself as the proudest and happiest dance teacher after the performances of her dancers.
Dance World by Kellyanne Stevens represented England in the large senior acrobatic group category.
Kellyanne added that it was the first of hopefully many appearances at the competition.