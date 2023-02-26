Danny’s Legacy walk from Newcastle to Hartlepool set to raise mental health awareness

Over 10 people will be walking from St James’s Park football ground, in Newcastle, to Hartlepool in May to raise money for charity and encourage people to talk about their mental health.

The event has been organised Danny’s Legacy, which was founded in memory of popular Hartlepool man Danny Thorpe.

The huge Newcastle fan would do anything for anyone and could light up a room before sadly taking his own life aged just 31 in 2020.

Danny was a huge Newcastle fan and could light up a room.

Danny’s sister, Kristina Thorpe, who is one of the organisers and will be taking part in the walk as well, said it will be an emotional day.

"Our Daniel was such a big Newcastle fan,” said Kristina.

She continued: "We wanted to do stuff around raising the awareness. Especially because with our Daniel, he didn’t show the obvious signs of going to take his own life.

"It’s more so about getting the awareness out there. Walking is a good thing to do when you suffer with mental health as well.

Danny's sister Kristina Thorpe will be taking part in the walk too.

"Trying to encourage people to talk and realising that there is support out there. Sometimes going for a walk can actually help you.”

She added: "Mental health is nothing to be ashamed of and if you need help just contact us at Danny’s Legacy and we will help as best as we can.”

The walk will kick off at 9am on May 20 and finish off at one of Danny’s favourite pubs in Hartlepool, The Causeway.

Kristina, 35, has said the 36-mile trek, which take place on the day of Newcastle United’s final home game of the 2022-2023 season, will take 12 hours in total with breaks.

The group will go live on Facebook during the walk and will be bringing fundraising forms for anyone who wishes to donate after meeting them on the way. The funds will be donated to Minds for Men Wellness for Women and other mental health charities.

"If they see us on the way, give us a wave or take a photo,” Kristina said.