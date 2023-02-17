Four local acts are coming together to put on a great night of music at Hartfields Retirement Village after organisers were moved by TV news footage of the disaster which killed over 35,000 people.

Tickets for the show sold out in just two days. All proceeds will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s official Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal to provide urgent aid to the survivors.

The town’s Phoenix showgroup, which has raised approximately £30,000 for local good causes in recent years, teamed up with long-time supporters Hartfields to help those affected by the earthquakes.

Linda and Brian Edmenson from Phoenix variety showgroup with Hartfields resident and entertainments team member Fran Charnock (centre). Picture by FRANK REID

Brian Edmenson, who plays guitar and sings in Phoenix along with his wife, Linda, said: “I was watching the news. When I saw the victims being dug out of the rubble and little babies and things I thought ‘we have got to do something for these poor people’.

"Phoenix are favourites with the people at Hartfields. It is going to be a full night of music and entertainment.”

Alongside Phoenix, the night on March 4 will feature performances by The Backtrackers, The 4 Strings and the Menopausals as well as solo artist Yvonne Slater.

Victims of the earthquake in Syria. Photo: PA

The whole evening will be compered by community champion Stephen Picton.

Fran Charnock, one of Hartfields’ six-strong entertainments team, has been overwhelmed with how quickly tickets for the show were snapped up.

She said: “If I had a bigger room I could have sold it over and over again. All of Hartfields is pulling together on this.

"People in Hartlepool have got deep pockets when it comes to supporting disasters like this. All the bands have said they will perform for free.

"I’m just glad they have done something like this. It’s so sad when you see what has happened on the news.

“It will be a fantastic night.”

A series of earthquakes hit southern Turkey and north-west Syria on February 6. The death toll is expected to rise further as rescue workers continue to search through the rubble.